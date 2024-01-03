REPORT: Tyreek Hill’s South Florida home catches fire

According to WSVN News, Tyreek Hill’s mansion in Southwest Ranches, Florida caught fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Live coverage of the situation can be found here:

LIVE: Firefighters are battling a fire at the home of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. https://t.co/REsouw0KYd https://t.co/nXWtoxM4dv — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 3, 2024

Rescue crews responded to the fire, but were told to get down from the roof while looking for the source of the blaze.

Multiple people were seen speaking with officials outside of the home and no injuries have been reported. Hill was at Miami Dolphins practice preparing for the team’s Week 18 showdown with the Buffalo Bills which will decide the AFC East division crown. He is now headed home according to reports.

More information will be made available to our readers once more reports come out from the scene.