Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Seventeen | A lone bright spot

Don’t laugh.

No, seriously. Don’t laugh.

I know that we as Miami Dolphins fans don’t want to even think about Sunday’s devastating loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Not only did the team get embarrassingly demolished in a game that could have locked up the AFC East division crown while giving Miami the number one seed in the AFC heading into the season’s final regular season game, but in a season where the team has already been ravaged by injuries, two more Pro Bowl — possibly All-Pro — caliber players were forced from the contest in Xavien Howard and Bradley Chubb.



Chubb will not return this year after a confirmed torn ACL diagnosis. We will wait and see on Howard, although he has already been ruled out of this weekend’s upcoming showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

It was a tough, tough game, yet as we’ve done every week this season, we have to pick one player to receive the team’s MVP award — so we’ll do just that.

Miami Dolphins Week Seventeen MVP - De’Von Achane

Starting running back Raheem Mostert did not suit up for Sunday’s game against the Ravens due to a shin/ankle ailment.

Forced into a starting role was Miami’s rookie running back De’Von Achane. Achane had some eye-popping success earlier in the season before suffering multiple injuries (surprise, surprise) that kept him from competing in a number of games.

However, when Achane has taken the field, he has been nothing short of electric. That trend continued on Sunday in Baltimore.

Achane carried the ball 14 times for 107 yards — a 7.6 yards per carry average. He added four receptions for 30 yards, including an acrobatic touchdown grab in the back of the endzone.

The outcome wasn’t what we had hoped for, but the silver-lining is that it appears Miami has found themselves a bonafide superstar back who can help this team’s offense for years to come. All De’Von Achane has to do is stay healthy — an ask that has sadly been easier said than done this year... not just for the rookie, but for the entire team.

MVP TRACKER

Week One - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Two - LB Andrew Van Ginkel

Week Three - RB De’Von Achane

Week Four - RB De’Von Achane

Week Five - LB Andrew Van Ginkel

Week Six - RB Raheem Mostert

Week Seven - EDGE Bradley Chubb

Week Eight - CB Jalen Ramsey

Week Nine - EDGE Bradley Chubb

Week Ten - BYE

Week Eleven - CB Jalen Ramsey

Week Twelve - S Jevon Holland

Week Thirteen - WR Tyreek Hill

Week Fourteen - RB Raheem Mostert

Week Fifteen - EDGE Bradley Chubb

Week Sixteen - K Jason Sanders

Week Seventeen - RB De’Von Achane

___

AUTHOR’S NOTE: For those who look forward to my “Good, Bad, Ugly” article each week, I regret to inform you that there will be no column for that this week. I was out of the country for seven days and just returned home this morning. But let’s be honest, there would be little good, lots of bad, and pages and pages of ugly. The column will return next week.