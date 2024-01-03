Your Miami Dolphins Vs. Buffalo Bills Week Eighteen Predictions?

Our Miami Dolphins are coming off an ugly loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Buffalo Bills have a four-game win streak including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys. This game is not only important to the Dolphins because they badly need a rebound game going into the playoffs but this game will also determine who will be crowned the champions of the AFC East.

So for week eighteen, what are your predictions for this weekend’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens?

Who is going to win straight up?

What is your final score prediction, win or lose?

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense?

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense?

What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game?

What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing?

Following the game this coming Sunday evening, the post where we see who came close or hit on their predictions will be posted on Tuesday evening.

Please give us your answers in the comments section below-