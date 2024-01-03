Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Patriots waste another impressive defensive effort against Bills - Pats Pulpit

Cleaning out the notebook from New England’s 27-21 loss on Sunday.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

Jets fans are split on Woody Johnson’s decision to keep Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas - Gang Green Nation

The owner announced his head coach and general manager will return in 2024 prior to the Jets’ Week 16 game





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins in Week 18 will be for AFC East Championship, 2 seed - Buffalo Rumblings

IT’S A BIG ONE IN WEEK 18!

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

LeBron James calls Lamar Jackson ‘H.I.M.’; says MVP race is over - Baltimore Beatdown

Game recognizes game.





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Mike Tomlin on Steelers aggressive play-calls: ‘Scared money don’t make money’ - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Steelers were very aggressive against the Seahawks





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Bengals appeared to get screwed twice by refs in 4th quarter vs. Chiefs - Cincy Jungle

NFL officiating is bad. Rinse and repeat.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Browns playoff opponent: AFC South winner in Cleveland’s future - Dawgs By Nature

The AFC South is in Cleveland’s playoff future

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Will Anderson Jr. sets record mark for Houston Texans rookie - Battle Red Blog

Now, if he can get a pick-6 off the Bengals in the playoffs...





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Titans lose in embarrassing fashion 26-3 to Texans recap - Music City Miracles

That was a waste of 3 hours





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Jaguars vs Panthers: Final score, recap, highlights, and injuries - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Carolina Panthers, 26-0, in Week 17 behind a dominant defensive performance.





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

For Colts, it’s now clear, ‘win and you’re in,’ against Texans in next weekend’s regular season finale - Stampede Blue

The Colts now control their own destiny in a ‘do or die’ divisional game next weekend for both them and the Houston Texans in the regular season finale.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Denver Broncos have been eliminated from the 2023 NFL Playoffs - Mile High Report

Despite defeating the Los Angeles Chargers, wins by the Steelers and Chiefs have eliminated the Broncos from the postseason.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers Filmroom: Derrick Ansley’s impact on the defense so far - Bolts From The Blue

The Chargers’ defense needed rapid fixes to end the season with some pride and Derrick Ansley delivered against one of the league’s best offenses in Week 16 with some simple changes to get the best out of Derwin James and Khalil Mack.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders-Colts recap: What they’re saying - Silver And Black Pride

A few of the highlights from the post-game press conferences and posts on X/Twitter after the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs News: Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid reflect on AFC West title - Arrowhead Pride

This season brought unexpected challenges, but Kansas City now has eight consecutive division championships.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Giants-Rams ‘things I think’: Loss to Rams an example of what happens to bad teams - Big Blue View

Giants could have won this game, but got in their own way





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

NFL Playoff Picture: Eagles’ loss means they’re likely the No. 5 seed - Bleeding Green Nation

One and done?





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Dallas Cowboys hang on to huge win over Lions thanks to CeeDee Lamb’s historic night - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys made mistakes and also had referee issues, but were driven to victory by CeeDee Lamb and a renewed defense.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

Ron Rivera’s top 10 worst decisions in DC - Hogs Haven

This is the abbreviated version

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Packers blow out Vikings 33-10, keeping playoff hopes alive amid Love’s big game - Acme Packing Company

Love accounted for four total touchdowns, three passing and one rushing, in leading the Packers to a dominant victory in Minneapolis.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

NFL blaming Detroit Lions for 2-point fiasco, won’t change reporting process - Pride Of Detroit

Per ProFootballTalk, the NFL believes the Detroit Lions’ deception is to blame for the 2-point fiasco, and they have no intentions on changing the eligibility reporting process.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

Thank you, Panthers: Bears have the #1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft - Windy City Gridiron

Some 2024 NFL Draft news is official!





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Surprisingly, there’s still a path to the playoffs for the Vikings - Daily Norseman

But let’s be honest. . .it’s not happening

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Saints open as 4-point favorites against the Falcons - Canal Street Chronicles

New Orleans will close out the regular season at home in the dome.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

Falcons – Bears Takeaways: Atlanta goes ice cold in road loss - The Falcoholic

The final day of 2023 featured a lot of the same issues that plagued the Falcons all year long





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Panthers 0 Jaguars 26: Everything comes crashing down - Cat Scratch Reader

After a promising performance against the Packers, the Panthers regressed to their early season selves.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

The Bucs came out as flat as their playoff chances - Bucs Nation

Tampa Bay put out a total team choke job.

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

NFC playoff race: 49ers clinch No. 1 seed in NFC with Commanders victory - Niners Nation

The playoffs will run through Levi’s Stadium. The San Francisco 49ers earned it as they beat the Washington Commanders in Week 17 and clinch the number one spot in the NFC





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Arizona Cardinals beat Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, Jonathan Gannon gets big win - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals have won four games this season after their big upset over the Philadelphia Eagles





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

NFL Week 17 Analysis: Winners and Losers from Steelers 30, Seahawks 23 - Field Gulls

The defense has no winners.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Rams-Giants Winners & Losers: Matthew Stafford lays egg in key matchup - Turf Show Times

Rams beat Giants, but tried to give away game at every turn