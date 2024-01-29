Should the Miami Dolphins utilize more press coverage in 2024?

The Miami Dolphins featured one of the best cornerback duos but Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard combined for just four turnovers. The defense ranked 15th with 223.5 passing yards allowed per game while running Vic Fangio’s scheme.

As a result, Fangio is now the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Miami is searching for its third defensive coordinator in three years. The Dolphins utilized a blitz-happy scheme when Josh Boyer was the team’s defensive coordinator in 2022.

Fangio’s defense was safer — especially for cornerbacks — but far less disruptive. Miami saw both outside cornerbacks utilize press coverage on just 4% of snaps — the league’s second-lowest mark behind the Panthers.

The Kansas City Chiefs ranked first (41%), followed by the Atlanta Falcons (35%), Buffalo Bills (28%), and Detriot Lions (26%), according to Next Gen Stats.

How often do teams have both outside corners in press coverage?



1. Chiefs, 41%

2. Falcons, 35%

3. Bills, 33%

4. Ravens, 28%

5. Lions, 26%



...



28. Jaguars 8%

29. Raiders 7%

30. Commanders, 4%

31. Dolphins, 4%

32. Panthers, 3%

Four of the top five teams made the playoffs last season. Meanwhile, of the teams that rarely pressed both corners, only the Dolphins made the postseason in 2023.

Miami’s defense wasn’t bad with Fangio calling the shots, but it’s clear that coach Mike McDaniel felt the unit’s scheme needed more flexibility to maximize talent.