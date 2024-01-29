Report: Dolphins set to interview former NFL head coach Leslie Frazier for defensive coordinator role

The Miami Dolphins are on the hunt for a new defensive coordinator.

After holding interviews with former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley and current Buffalo Bills linebackers coach Bobby Babich, the Dolphins are now reportedly set to interview former Minnesota Vikings head coach Leslie Frazier for their defensive coordinator role.

Former #Bills defensive coordinator and NFL head coach Leslie Frazier is interviewing with the #Dolphins this week for their defensive coordinator role, per sources. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 29, 2024

Frazier served as the head coach for the Vikings from 2010 to 2013. During his tenure, he took on the role of defensive play-caller. Below are the defensive rankings of the Vikings during Frazier’s time as head coach:

2010 Season: 8th in total defense, 18th in points allowed

2011 Season: 21st in total defense, 31st in points allowed

2012 Season: 16th in total defense, 14 in points allowed

2013 Season: 31st in total defense, 32nd in points allowed

The former player most recently spent time as the Bills defensive coordinator, working alongside head coach Sean McDermott. Below are the defensive rankings of the Bills during Frazier’s time as head coach:

2017 Season: 26th in total defense, 18th in points allowed

2018 Season: 3rd in total defense, 18th in points allowed

2019 Season: 2nd in total defense, 2nd in points allowed

2020 Season: 14th in total defense, 16th in points allowed

2021 Season: 1st in total defense, 1st in points allowed

2022 Season: 4th in total defense, 2nd in points allowed

Frazier left the team on his own terms in 2022, but called plays for the entirety of his time in Buffalo. The Dolphins are scheduled to meet with him this week, and Frazier is by far the most experienced of the rumored candidates.