RUMOR: Miami Dolphins Expected to Interview Outside Linebackers Coach Ryan Slowik for Defensive Coordinator Vacancy

The Miami Dolphins and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio parted ways last week. Fangio ended up in Philadelphia — where he appeared to want to be all along — leaving a significant opening on Mike McDaniel’s coaching staff. The answer now was, what would the Dolphins do after giving the bag to the veteran Fangio a year prior?

Well, if early reports are any indication, McDaniel is going to do what he probably should have done from day one — find a young, up-and-coming defensive coordinator who complements his philosophies and beliefs.

The first name that emerged outside of in-house candidate Anthony Campanile was former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley.

In addition to Staley, the Dolphins requested permission to interview Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Bobby Babich. The Athletic’s Jordan Rodrigue reports that McDaniel is also interested in Ejiro Evero, but for now, the Panthers are blocking Evero from interviewing for vacancies.

However, there is another name we can add to Miami’s growing list.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Dolphins will interview outside linebackers coach Ryan Slowik.

Slowik joined McDaniel’s coaching staff in 2022 as a special defensive assistant before being promoted to OLBs coach this offseason. Much like Campanile, Slowik stood out amongst the crowd on Hard Knocks. His unit was also one of the better positions on the team before injuries took control; was that #elite talent, great coaching, or a mixture of both? That’s up to McDaniel to find out.

Before joining the Dolphins, Slowk spent 14 years in the NFL coaching the defensive side of the football. His most recent gigs included stops with the Cleveland Browns in 2016 as an OLB coach and with the New York Jets as a defensive line assistant in 2015. He also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, and Green Bay Packers.

Slowik’s father, Bob, was a defensive coordinator in the NFL for ten seasons. His brother, Bobby, is the Houston Texans' offensive coordinator. Maybe it’s now Ryan’s turn to become an NFL coordinator. #TimeWillTell

Who do you think should be the Miami Dolphins' next defensive coordinator? Which in-house candidate would you prefer more, Campanile or Slowik? Let us know in the comments section below!