Dolphins defensive coordinator search 2024: Miami ramping up hunt for new assistant

The Miami Dolphins are in need of a new defensive coordinator following the departure of Vic Fangio. Who will land the job? We track all of the news, rumors, and interviews.

The Miami Dolphins are ramping up their 2024 defensive coordinator search, looking to fill the vacancy created when Vic Fangio left the team to take the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive coordinator position. The Dolphins hired Fangio ahead of the 2023 season, adding him to the coaching staff after he spent 2022 as a defensive consultant for the Eagles. Miami hired Fagio as a replacement for Josh Boyer, who was fired after the 2022 season - giving Miami three different defensive coordinators in three years.

As Miami works their way through the process of finding and hiring a new defensive coordinator, we will keep up with all of the latest news, rumors, updates, and interviews right here. We will update this tracker, as well as link to all of our stories at the bottom of the page. Make sure you check back often for the latest Dolphins defensive coordinator news.

Interviews and Requests

Brandon Staley, former Los Angeles Chargers head coach - 1/26

Bobby Babich, Buffalo Bills linebackers coach - 1/26

Ejiro Evero, Carolina Panthers defenisve coordinator (Blocked) - 1/29

Ryan Slowik, Miami Dolphins outside linebacker coach - 1/29

Rumors

#Dolphins expected to interview outside linebackers coach Ryan Slowik for defensive coordinator job, per a league source. Has coached linebackers with Miami and #Browns and #Cardinals defensive line with #Jets and defensive backs in Arizona and #Broncos and special teams in… — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 29, 2024

Other News or Reports

