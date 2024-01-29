Dolphins defensive coordinator search 2024: Search ends with hiring of Weaver

The Miami Dolphins have hired their new defensive coordinator. We have all the news, rumors, and updates leading to the hire of Anthony Weaver and the reactions after.

The Miami Dolphins concluded their 2024 defensive coordinator search on February 3 when they hired Anthony Weaver. The move fills the vacancy created when Vic Fangio left the team to take the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive coordinator position. The Dolphins hired Fangio ahead of the 2023 season, adding him to the coaching staff after he spent 2022 as a defensive consultant for the Eagles. Miami hired Fangio as a replacement for Josh Boyer, who was fired after the 2022 season - making Weaver the third different defensive coordinator for the Dolphins in three years.

We continue to monitor all the updates, reactions, and news surrounding Weaver’s hire right here. We will update this tracker andlink to all of our stories at the bottom of the page. Make sure you check back often for the latest Dolphins defensive coordinator news.

Hiring - 2/3

Report indicates Miami is hiring Anthony Weaver from Baltimore Ravens

Reactions and Updates

Mike McDaniel statement - 2/3

Interviews and Requests

Brandon Staley, former Los Angeles Chargers head coach - 1/26

Bobby Babich, Buffalo Bills linebackers coach - 1/26

Ejiro Evero, Carolina Panthers defenisve coordinator (Blocked) - 1/29

Ryan Slowik, Miami Dolphins outside linebacker coach - 1/29

Leslie Frazier, former Buffalo Bills assistant head coach/defensive coordinator and former Minnesota Vikings head coach - 1/29 (Interview on 1/30)

Anthony Weaver, Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line coach - 1/30

Chris Kiffin, Houston Texans linebackers coach - 1/30 (Interview on 2/2)

Chris Shula, Los Angeles Rams linebackers coach/pass-rush coordinator - 2/1

Rumors

2/1 - Anthony Weaver appears to be the frontrunner for Miami’s DC position

1/30 - As usually happens after a coach leaves a team, the back-and-forth between the team or players and the former coach has started. After the Dolphins players appeared to be relieved by Fangio’s departure, longtime NFL quarterback and media analyst Ron Jaworski has provided some of Fangio’s side of the story. According to Jaws, Fangio felt some of the Dolphins players “didn’t want to put the effort in” and were more concerned with partying.

#Dolphins expected to interview outside linebackers coach Ryan Slowik for defensive coordinator job, per a league source. Has coached linebackers with Miami and #Browns and #Cardinals defensive line with #Jets and defensive backs in Arizona and #Broncos and special teams in… — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 29, 2024

Other News or Reports

Who could replace Fangio? The Phinsider takes a look at the Dolphins’ possible defensive coordinator candidates.

Jacob Mendel gives us his three favorite candidates to be the Dolphins defensive coordinator