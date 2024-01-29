Dolphins request for defensive coordinator interview blocked by Panthers

The Miami Dolphins are on the hunt for a new defensive coordinator after Vic Fangio left the team to take the same position with the Philadelphia Eagles. The team has already looked at former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, but now a second potential target has surfaced, only to be immediately denied.

According to The Athletic’s Joe Person, the Dolphins requested permission from the Carolina Panthers to interview their defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who has also been conducting head coaching interviews this off-season. The Panthers reportedly denied Miami’s request.

Under NFL rules, teams cannot deny a request for an assistant coach to interview with another team for a promotion, but they can if it is a lateral move. The Panthers had the right to make this denial, and they could do it for any number of reasons, including Evero asking them to do it. Evero could be comfortable in Carolina and prefer not to be seen as the coach who turned down an interview, or he could be expecting to land a head coaching position and not want to take the time for the interview.

Evero spent 2023 with the Panthers after serving as the Denver Broncos’ defensive coordinator in 2022. Prior to his Broncos’ position, he had served as various position coaches with the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, and San Francisco 49ers.