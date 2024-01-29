Tyreek Hill goes to bat for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel

Over the past two seasons, the Miami Dolphins have made the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since the 2000 and 2001 seasons. Yet, the team has no victories to show for those appearances and remains winless in the playoffs since December 30th, 2000.

Despite compiling a record of 20 wins and 14 losses in regular season action since taking over as head coach of the club ahead of the 2022 season, Mike McDaniel has received a good amount of criticism from some members of the Dolphins’ fanbase after suffering defeats against the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in each of the past two Super Wild Card rounds.

There were even some people on social media who were calling for McDaniel to be fired following this year’s late season collapse which featured losses to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17, the Buffalo Bills in Week 18 and the aforementioned loss to the Chiefs in the first round of the playoffs.

On Monday, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill took to social media himself and clapped back at the vocal minority clamoring for McDaniel’s head.

After pointing out that former Dolphins interim head coach, and current head coach of the NFC North Champion Detroit Lions, Dan Campbell, went 3-13 in his first season as leader of his team — before falling short in Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers just two seasons later — Hill had this to say about his own head coach.

I say that to say what Coach McDaniel is doing in Miami is all ready special , it’s understandable expectations are high keep them that way — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 29, 2024

It is true that in today’s “microwave society,” people expect immediate results. They forget that building a winning culture takes time and copious amounts of patience. With Hill’s social media posts, he makes it clear that the Miami Dolphins are still “all-in” on head coach Mike McDaniel.

Anyone hoping for a replacement this offseason will almost certainly be disappointed. Still, a lot is riding on the upcoming 2024 season for the Dolphins’ head coach. If McDaniel again fails to deliver Miami’s first postseason victory since the Bill Clinton administration, the soon-to-be 41 year-old coach may find himself sitting atop the proverbial hot-seat.