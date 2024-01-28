NFL Playoff Championship Games 2024 odds: Winners picks for AFC and NFC Championship

The NFL Playoffs have advanced to the AFC and NFC Championship games, with both contests kicking off on Sunday. First, in an afternoon game, the AFC’s third-seeded Kansas City Chiefs visit the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens. Then, the night game features the NFC’s third-seeded Detroit Lions at the first-seeded San Francisco 49ers. Will this year’s Super Bowl feature the top team from each conference, or will we see an upset today?

According to the latest odds for both games brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ravens are four-point favorites to claim the AFC Champsionship and advance to the Super Bowl. The 49ers are then seven-point favorites to follow them to the Las Vegas hosted NFL championship.

Every week of the season, we have brought to you our straight-up winners picks from our group of contributors here on The Phinsider. We focus on those moneyline bets, but our contributors also can make picks against the spread and on the combined point totals for each game. You can also check out all of out picks in the graphic below, brought to us by Tallysight.

Before we get to the picks, it is time to reset our season-long standings for the group.

Divisional Round results:

Kevin Nogle 4-0

Nick Sabatino 4-0

George Forder 3-1

Josh Houtz 3-1

Sumeet Jena 3-1

James McKinney 3-1

Marek Brave 2-2

Overall standings:

James McKinney 185-97

Sumeet Jena 184-98

Kevin Nogle 177-105

Marek Brave 165-117

George Forder 166-116

Josh Houtz 163-1119

------------

Nick Sabatino 146-102*

Jake Mendel 128-82*

*Jake Mendel and Nick Sabatino have missed making picks for at least one full week of the season. We will continue to track their picks throughout the rest of the season, but we will not include them in the overall standings.

Here are our picks for this weekend’s games: