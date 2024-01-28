NFC Championship Round: Detriot Lions @ San Francisco 49ers Live Thread & Game Information

This evening’s NFC Championship Round Game features the NFC North’s Detroit Lions and the NFC West’s San Francisco 49ers. The Lions defeated the Los Angeles Rams in the Wildcard Round and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round to earn their spot in the Championship Game. The 49ers were the only team in the NFC with a bye week meaning that they only had to win last week's Divisional Round game over the Green Bay Packers to make it to the Championship game.

Detriot Lions (10-5) 1st NFC North @ San Francisco 49ers (12-5) 1st NFC West