Titans request interview with Eric Studesville

The Miami Dolphins are searching for a new defensive coordinator after Vic Fangio left to join the Philadelphia Eagles. On Saturday, news indicated the team may see a significant shake-up on their offensive staff as well. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Tennessee Titans have requested an interview with Miami running backs coach Eric Studesville for their offensive coordinator position.

Studesville has been with the Dolphins since 2017, starting as the team’s running backs coach and run-game coordinator under Adam Gase. In 2021, he served as the team’s co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach in the final year of Brian Flores’ tenure as the team’s head coach. When Mike McDaniel assumed the top coaching position in 2022, Studesville stayed on the staff as the running backs coach and associate head coach. He has also worked as the running backs coach for the Denver Broncos from 2010-2016 (and served as the team’s interim head coach in 2010), the Buffalo Bills from 2004-2009 (adding the title of run-game coordinator for 2008-2009), and the New York Giants from 2001-2003. He was with the Chicago Bears from 1997-2000, starting as an offensive quality control coach, then working up to wide receivers coach and assistant special teams coach. He has also worked at Kent State, Wingate, North Carolina, and Arizona.

The 2023 Dolphins led the league in yards-per-rush average, picking up 5.1 yards per attempt. Running back Raheem Mostert, in his ninth year in the league, had career highs in carries, yards, and rushing touchdowns. His 18 carries into the endzone were the most in the league this season, three more than Josh Allen or Jalen Hurts. Mostert was named to his first Pro Bowl this season.

The Titans hired Brian Callahan as their new head coach this offseason, replacing Mike Vrabel. Callahan, coming off a five-year stint as the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive coordinator, and Studesville previously worked together on the Broncos’ staff for six seasons. Callahan is expected to call the offensive plays in Tennessee, similarly to how the Dolphins’ McDaniel runs Miami’s offense.