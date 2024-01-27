How to watch 2024 AFC and NFC Championship games: Kickoff, TV schedule, live stream, odds

It is championship weekend in the NFL. The final four teams in the playoff tournament, the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, and San Francisco 49ers, are still battling for their spot in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. Who will win the AFC Championship and who will be victorious in the NFC Championship? We have everything you need to know to watch this weekend’s game.

The AFC Championship comes up first on Sunday, with the third-seeded Chiefs visiting the top-seeded Ravens. The Chiefs advanced to the conference championship contest with a win over the sixth-seeded Miami Dolphins during Super Wild Card Weekend, then dispatched the second-seeded Buffalo Bills during the Divisional Round. The Ravens come into the game after a bye week to open the playoffs, then won as they hosted the fourth-seeded Houston Texans. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ravens are four-point favorites for Sunday afternoon’s game, with the combined point total set at 44.5.

In the NFC Championship, which closes out Sunday’s doubleheader, features the third-seeded Lions against the top-seeded 49ers. Detroit enters the game having shaken off a 30-year playoff-win drought in during Super Wild Card Weekend when they beat the sixth-seeded Los Angeles Rams. With the second-seeded Dallas Cowboys losing during Super Wild Card Weekend as well, Detroit had the opportunity to remain at home for the Divisional Round, where they beat the fourth-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers beat the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round after having a bye for the wild card games. San Francisco is favored by seven points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 51.5.

As a website focused on the Miami Dolphins, it is worth noting that, as part of the three-game losing streak that ended the team’s season, Miami lost to both the Ravens and the Chiefs. Baltimore crushed the Dolphins in Week 17, a game that could have moved Miami into the top seed in the AFC but ultimately led to them falling to the sixth seed. That fall, which included a loss to the Bills in Miami in Week 18, led to the Dolphins heading out on the road to face the Chiefs in Super Wild Card Weekend, a game that did not go well for Miami. It was the second loss to the Chiefs this season, who also beat the Dolphins in Germany in Week 9.

Miami also has ties to the two NFC teams. Detroit’s head coach, Dan Campbell, served as the tight ends coach for the Dolphins from 2011 to 2015, a stint that included the addition of the interim head coach title for most of the 2015 season when Miami fired Joe Philbin four games into the season. As for connections to the 49ers, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was hired away from the 49ers in 2022, bringing him to South Florida after five seasons in California, starting as the run-game coordinator in 2017 and then serving as the offensive coordinator in 2021. McDaniel’s career has been intertwined throughout his coaching tenure with current 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Here is everything you need to know to watch the championship games for both conferences:

AFC Championship Game

(3) Kansas City Chiefs at (1) Baltimore Ravens

Kickoff: Sunday, January 28, 3 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

TV Broadcast: CBS

Online Stream Options: fuboTV; Peacock; NFL+ (Simulcast on phone/tablet)

TV Broadcast Team: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

National Radio Broadcast: Westwood One

National Radio Broadcast Team: Ian Eagle, Jason McCourty, Devin McCourty

SiriusXM Channels: Channel 88 (National), 225 (Chiefs), 226 (Ravens), 228 (Spanish)

Referees: Shawn Smith (Referee), Roy Ellison (Umpire), Jerod Phillips (Down Judge), Jeff Seeman (Line Judge), Nate Jones (Field Judge), Anthony Jeffries (Side Judge), Dino Paganelli (Back Judge), Mike Wimmer (Replay Official), Sebrina Brunson (Replay Assistant)

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook: Ravens -4 | Total: 44.5

Jersey Combinations:

Chiefs: Assumed white jersey, red pants

Weather: 50°F, Rain

Head-to-Head: Chiefs 7-4 (regular season); Ravens 1-0 (playoffs)

Most Recent Game Results: Ravens 36-35 at Baltimore, 2021 Week 2 (9/19/21)

Most Recent Playoff Game Results: Ravens 30-7 at Kansas City, 2010-2011 Wild Card (1/9/11)

NFC Championship Game

(3) Detroit Lions at (1) San Francisco 49ers

Kickoff: Sunday, January 28, 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

TV Broadcast: FOX

Online Stream Options: fuboTV; NFL+ (Simulcast on phone/tablet)

TV Broadcast Team: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

National Radio Broadcast: Westwood One

National Radio Broadcast Team: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Laura Okmin

SiriusXM Channels: Channel 88 (National), 225 (Lions), 227 (49ers), 228 (Spanish)

Referees: Clete Blakeman (Referee), Barry Anderson (Umpire), Dana McKinzie (Down Judge), Rusty Baynes (Line Judge), Anthony Flemming (Field Judge), Chad Hill (Side Judge), Grantis Bell (Back Judge), Chad Adams (Replay Official), Gerald Frye (Replay Assistant)

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook: 49ers -7 | Total: 51.5

Jersey Combinations:

Bringing to the Bay pic.twitter.com/JcemerwM64 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 26, 2024

49ers: Assumed red jersey, gold pants

Weather: 72°F, Partly Cloudy

Head-to-Head: 49ers 38-27-1 (regular season); Tied 1-1 (playoffs)

Most Recent Game Results: 49ers 41-33 at Detroit, 2021 Week 1 (9/12/21)

Most Recent Playoff Game Results: 49ers 24-23 at San Francisco, 1983-1984 Divisional Round (12/31/83)

