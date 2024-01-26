 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

REPORT: Miami Dolphins request interview with Bills’ coach for vacant defensive coordinator job

Miami Dolphins request interview with Bills linebacker coach Bobby Babich in search to fill vacant defensive coordinator position.

NFL: DEC 28 Bills at Patriots Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins’ search for a new defensive coordinator is taking shape with Adam Schefter’s recent report that the club will be interviewing former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley over the weekend.

We can now add another name to the mix.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Dolphins have requested an interview with Buffalo Bills linebackers coach Bobby Babich for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

Babich — who is just 40 years of age — has also drawn interest from the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants this offseason.


Babich has been with the Bills since 2017. He previously worked with their safety group before moving into his current role ahead of the 2022 season.

The Dolphins’ search is still in its infancy, with the team reportedly interested in casting a wide net. We will keep you updated as more candidates emerge.

