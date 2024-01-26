REPORT: Miami Dolphins request interview with Bills’ coach for vacant defensive coordinator job

The Miami Dolphins’ search for a new defensive coordinator is taking shape with Adam Schefter’s recent report that the club will be interviewing former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley over the weekend.

We can now add another name to the mix.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Dolphins have requested an interview with Buffalo Bills linebackers coach Bobby Babich for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

The #Dolphins requested an interview with #Bills LBs coach Bobby Babich for their defensive coordinator job, per source.



That's three for Babich, who has emerged as a top young candidate. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 26, 2024

Babich — who is just 40 years of age — has also drawn interest from the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants this offseason.



Babich has been with the Bills since 2017. He previously worked with their safety group before moving into his current role ahead of the 2022 season.

The Dolphins’ search is still in its infancy, with the team reportedly interested in casting a wide net. We will keep you updated as more candidates emerge.