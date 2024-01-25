Miami Dolphins stars Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa nominated for NFL awards

The Miami Dolphins didn’t finish their season how they had hoped, but there’s still something to be proud of.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was nominated for the 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award, alongside Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills, Joe Flacco of the Cleveland Browns, Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was also nominated for the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award. Hill’s competition includes Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, and Christian McCaffery of the San Francisco 49ers.

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, #49ers RB Christian McCaffrey & #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott are finalists for The Associated Press 2023 NFL MVP & Offensive Player of the Year awards. Brock Purdy & #Bills QB Josh Allen also MVP finalists. #Browns have finalists in 4 categories. Full list: pic.twitter.com/oeiLNykUwW — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 25, 2024

Tua had a career year and led the league in passing yards (4,624), becoming the first Dolphins quarterback to do so since Dan Marino in 1992. He also threw for 29 touchdowns (career high) and had a passer rating of 101.1. After suffering multiple concussions last year, Tua came back this season and played his first full season of NFL football, not missing a single game.

Hill also had a career year, leading the league in receiving yards (1,799, career high) and touchdowns (13). Halfway through the season, Hill was on pace to reach the coveted 2,000-yard mark for receiving, never achieved before in the history of the NFL. However, he was unable to surpass that mark, and fell short of Calvin Johnson’s record of 1,964 yards in 2012. Regardless, Hill had a fantastic season, and established himself as not only the best wideout in football, but perhaps one of the scariest offensive players ever.

The NFL Honors will be held this year on February 8 at 9:00 PM EST. The winners will be announced then, three days before the Super Bowl.