Dolphins coaching changes continue with offense, special teams assistants

A day after the Miami Dolphins and former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio mutually agreed to part ways, a few more adjustments to head coach Mike McDaniel’s coaching staff were reported. According to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, the Dolphins will not be bringing back offensive assistant coaches Mike Judge and Ricardo Allen. Special teams assistant Brendan Farrell also will not be returning.

While none of these three coaches are big-name, high-visibility pieces to the team, changing up some of the assistant coaches could be a signal that the Dolphins are looking for ways to improve both the offense and special teams for 2024. This could also be a way for the coaches to have a chance to advance their respective careers by looking for a greater role with another team.

Judge joined the Dolphins in 2019 after 11 seasons at the Naval Academy, where he was a fullbacks coach. With Miami, he spent two seasons as a quality control coach before moving to be an assistant tight ends coach in 2021. In 2022 he worked in the personnel depart for the team before serving as an offensive assistant in 2023. He spent two years with the New England Patriots, working as a defensive assistant in 2005 and as an offensive assistant in 2006. He also coached a year at Harvard in 2007, working with the wide receivers.

Allen is a former NFL cornerback, spending seven seasons with the Atlanta Falcons before a one-year stint to end his career with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021. He joined the Dolphins in 2022 as a special teams assistant, then moved over to work as an offensive assistant for the 2023 season.

Farrell joined the Dolphins in 2019 as an assistant special teams coach, his first NFL coaching position. Before his move to Miami, Farrell spent six years at Alabama as a special teams analyst. He also worked at Northwestern State from 2009-2012, serving as the assistant head coach, special teams coordinator, and tight ends coach over that time. He was the special teams and offensive quality control coach at LSU in 2006-2008, a defensive graduate assistant at Middle Tennessee State in 2004-2005, and a special teams coordinator and running backs coach at Wayne State in 2002-2003.

Wolfe also reported the Dolphins and offensive assistant Kolby Smith parted ways. Smith joined Miami in 2020 as a quality control coach, his first NFL coaching position, then moved over in 2020 to work as an offensive assistant. Before the Dolphins position, Smith worked at Rutgers in 2019, Louisville from 2014-2018, and Western Kentuck in 2013, all as a running backs coach. He was an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Arkansas in 2012.