BREAKING: Dolphins part ways with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio

The Miami Dolphins have mutually parted ways with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who signed a two-year contract rumored to be worth $10 million with the team last spring.

The Dolphins and DC Vic Fangio have mutually agreed to part ways. pic.twitter.com/T3bJy8nMC1 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 24, 2024

Battling injuries all season, Miami’s defense under Fangio ranked 10th in total defense, 1st in the NFL in QB hits (140), and 3rd in the NFL in sacks (56, franchise record). However, the Dolphins also ranked 22nd in points allowed (391), and 28th in red-zone percentage (64.8%).

An early report from Albert Breer, NFL Network, suggests that “philosophical differences” may have existed between Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and Fangio, indicating the pair didn’t have the best of relationships. Ian Rapoport, also of NFL Network, reported that he “isn’t too sure this was always as smooth a ride as it seemed from the outside.”

Ian Rapoport on Mike McDaniel's relationship with Vic Fangio: "There was a lot going on here... I'm not too sure this was always as smooth a ride as it seemed." (@RapSheet) #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/7n8rNovqx6 — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) January 24, 2024

However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Miami is simply “allowing Fangio to leave to be closer to his family in Pennsylvania”, and that Fangio is “expected to be the top target for the Philadelphia Eagles new defensive coordinator position”. The reasoning behind the decision is currently unclear, but there are likely a number of factors at play here.

A few Dolphins players took to social media to give their thoughts on the decision, namely safety Jevon Holland and rookie cornerback Cam Smith.

Jevon Holland just posted the following video on his Instagram story of him kicking rocks (@quickdrawjev) #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/Dh1ypI6a19 — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) January 24, 2024

Miami Dolphins rookie CB Cam Smith just posted this tweet following the news of Vic Fangio’s departure as Miami Dolphins DC (@yjbcam) #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/ryrGd1sBOG — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) January 24, 2024

It’s currently unclear who the Dolphins are looking to bring in as their new defensive coordinator, but names like Anthony Campanile (Dolphins LB coach) and former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley have been floated around. It’s worth nothing that Staley and McDaniel share the same agent.

