Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Patriots’ quarterback spot the biggest question mark heading into offseason - Pats Pulpit

The Patriots are heading into a pivotal offseason with uncertainty surrounding its most important position.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

New York Jets: Was Thomas Morstead as good as it seemed in 2023? - Gang Green Nation

The Jets punter was much appreciated by Jets fans this year





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

One-dimensional Buffalo Bills fall yet again to Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs - Buffalo Rumblings

During their biggest game of the season, the moment proved yet again to be too much

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Falcons request second interviews with 2 Ravens top assistants for Head Coach vacancy - Baltimore Beatdown

The interest for the teams’ pair of young rising star coaches continues to balloon.





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Pittsburgh Steelers to interview Rams’ QB coach Zac Robinson for OC position - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Steelers would make a big splash with this hire





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Dan Pitcher should be new Bengals OC, but Raiders, Saints and Patriots still pursuing - Cincy Jungle

Will the Bengals make Dan Pitcher the new offensive coordinator after Brian Callahan departed for the Titans?





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

NFL free agency: 6 Browns veterans including Joe Flacco who won’t be back - Dawgs By Nature

There comes a time when you have to cut bait with underperformers

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Poll: Are you happy with the 2023 Houston Texans? - Battle Red Blog

Taking the fan base temperature...





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Tennessee Titans hire Brian Callahan as head coach Bengals - Music City Miracles

The Titans have hired their next head coach.





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Report: Jaguars hire Ryan Nielsen as defensive coordinator - Big Cat Country

Ryan Nielsen, the former Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator, will replace Mike Caldwell in the same role for the Jacksonville Jaguars.





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Should Colts surrender draft capital haul to trade up to select Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.? - Stampede Blue

Ohio State wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. looks like a bigger ‘chip of the ole’ block,’ and the Colts do need more elite playmakers... right? RIGHT?

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

2023 Denver Broncos Offensive MVP: Quinn Meinerz - Mile High Report

The third-year pro graded out as one of the best guards in the National Football League.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers to meet with Jim Harbaugh for second HC interview - Bolts From The Blue

The Chargers plan to meet with Jim Harbaugh amongst 4-6 coaches who will have second interviews in Los Angeles.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders news: Tom Telesco hired as general manager - Silver And Black Pride

The Las Vegs Raiders have hired Tom Telesco as general manager. He has 10 years experience with the Los Angeles Chargers





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs-Bills: 9 things overheard during 27-24 Divisional Round win - Arrowhead Pride

If you listened very carefully on Sunday night, fascinating things were being said as the Kansas City Chiefs handed the Buffalo Bills a home loss.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

What does Giants’ future look like at quarterback? - Big Blue View

The questions start, but don’t end, with Daniel Jones’ health





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Was this merely a challenging season for Jalen Hurts, or something more? - Bleeding Green Nation

2023 Jalen Hurts was not 2022 Jalen Hurts, but how much of it was him and how much of it was outside of himself?





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones decision on Mike McCarthy called passive - Blogging The Boys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones decision on Mike McCarthy called passive





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

Dan Quinn and Raheem Morris have 2nd interviews scheduled Commanders HC - Hogs Haven

Tracking Washington’s Head Coach/Front Office search

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Report: 2023 wasn’t the final year on Packers DC Joe Barry’s contract - Acme Packing Company

Barry is under contract to be the team’s defensive coordinator in 2024, despite rumors of a contract season.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

Lions LB Derrick Barnes’ game-sealing interception the result of patience, perseverance - Pride Of Detroit

It’s been a long path for Detroit Lions third-year linebacker Derrick Barnes, but his patience and hard work paid off in the Divisional round of the playoffs.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

Report: Chicago Bears to hire Shane Waldron as offensive coordinator - Windy City Gridiron

The first big domino in the Chicago Bears’ offensive plans has reportedly fallen. What would Shane Waldron’s hire mean for the quarterback position?





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Vikings 2024 Offseason Plan v2.0 - Daily Norseman

Keep dreaming!

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Saints Reacts Results: Who should the Saints hire as their next offensive coordinator? - Canal Street Chronicles

36% of voters said...





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

There’s no end in sight to the Falcons coaching search, and that’s a good thing - The Falcoholic

The longer the list of candidates and the more time the Falcons take—within reason—the better.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

The Panthers have promoted Dan Morgan to be their new General Manager - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers have elected to promote from within to fill their vacancy at GM.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Bucs News: Todd Bowles would like his top players back in 2024 - Bucs Nation

The head coach is hoping the turnover is little at the top of the roster.

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers news: Deebo Samuel’s shoulder is still hurting too much for an update - Niners Nation

San Francisco 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan speaks to the media Monday afternoon and will have further updates regarding Deebo Samuel’s shoulder injury





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Making dollars and ‘cents’ out of the Arizona Cardinals roster after the season - Revenge of the Birds

Now that the season is over, it’s time to assess the roster’s value, again using a system of dollars and cents.





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Seahawks one of 5 teams still looking for head coach after Titans hire Brian Callahan - Field Gulls

Another vacancy has been filled, but not by a name on the Seahawks’ reported radar.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Rams, Raheem Morris at a disadvantage with slow NFL hiring process - Turf Show Times

Who would the Rams hire as the next defensive coordinator if Raheem Morris leaves?