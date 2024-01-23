Three Miami Dolphins players earn PFWA honors

The 2023 NFL season is officially over, and although it didn’t end the way Dolphins fans had hoped, it was still a year many will never forget. There were records broken and accolades won. There are also six players representing Miami headed to Honolulu Orlando for the Pro Bowl. It’s been quite the year, and now that the season is over, more accolades continue to roll on, this time by some of the finest writers throughout the sport.

Yesterday, the Pro Football Writers of America released their top players in the NFL, AFC, and NFC, and three Dolphins players were selected to the All-AFC team — including one on the All-NFL team.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, safety Jevon Holland, and running back Raheem Mostert were all named to the PFWA All-AFC Team. Tyreek Hill, the NFL’s league leader in receiving yards this season, was named to the All-NFL Team.

Here’s a list of the PFWA All-NFL, ALL-AFC, and ALL-NFC rosters, which can be found on the Pro Football Writer:

2023 PFWA ALL-NFL TEAM

Offense

QB – Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

RB – Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers; Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

WR – Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins*; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

TE – George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles#

G – Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys#; Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs

T – Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions; Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers#

Defense

DE – Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns&; Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

DT – Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs*

OLB – Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys#; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

MLB – Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers*

CB – DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys; Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, New York Jets*

S – Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons; Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens

Special Teams

PK – Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

P – A.J. Cole, Las Vegas Raiders

KR – Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers*

PR – Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints

ST – Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh Steelers

2023 PFWA ALL-AFC TEAM

Offense

QB – Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

RB – Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans; Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins

WR – Nico Collins, Houston Texans; Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins&

TE – Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs*

C – Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs#

G – Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns&; Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs*

T – Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills; Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans*

Defense

DE – Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders#; Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns&

DT – Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs&; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets*

OLB – Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

MLB – Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens*

CB – Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, New York Jets*; Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos*

S – Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens; Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins

Special Teams

PK – Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

P – A.J. Cole, Las Vegas Raiders

KR – Marvin Mims, Jr., Denver Broncos (r)

PR – Derius Davis, Los Angeles Chargers (r)

ST – Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh Steelers

2023 PFWA ALL-NFC TEAM

Offense

QB – Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

RB –Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers*; Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

TE – George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers#

C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles#

G – Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons*; Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys#

T – Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions; Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers&

Defense

DE – Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers#; Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions

DT – Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants*

OLB – Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings; Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys#

MLB – Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers*

CB – DeRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys; Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears

S – Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons; Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Special Teams

PK – Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

P – Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys

KR – Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers*

PR – Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints

ST – Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Detroit Lions

* – repeat selection from 2022

# – consecutive selections from 2021-23

& – consecutive selections from 2020-23

