Los Angeles Chargers complete general manager interview with Dawn Aponte

The Los Angeles Chargers continued their search for a general manager by interviewing Dawn Aponte, the NFL’s chief football administrative officer. ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on X that the interview was completed on Monday.

Aponte joined the league office in 2017 after four years as the executive vice president of football administration for the Miami Dolphins from 2012 until 2016. She was the vice president of football administration for the Cleveland Browns in 2009 and senior director of football administration for the New York Jets in 2005.

The Chargers have interviewed seven people for its opening, including former Dolphins’ GM Jeff Ireland. The team is making changes after finishing last in the AFC West with a record of 5-12.

Los Angeles ended the year on a five-game losing streak and fired coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco on Dec. 15, shortly after the team’s 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football.