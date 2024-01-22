Phinsider Question Of The Day-Miami Dolphins’ Biggest Need for 2024?

After another long and up-and-down season, our Miami Dolphins head into the offseason with needs. By needs I mean needs to the roster. First off the team has a ton of free agents, some of which have to be brought back. The rest of the roster will then need to be filled out via free agency and the draft. All of this hopefully includes some serious upgrades at certain positions. I think the team has a great foundation of starters, assuming some of the key free agents remain with the team. I hope that the team can elevate the quality of the roster not only with a few key positions but also with the overall depth of the roster.

So tonight’s question of the day is what is this team's biggest need, roster-wise, this coming offseason? Do you see an an entire unit being the issue? Is it just a few key players that need to be replaced? Maybe it’s just a matter of better depth at some key positions.

Please let us know what you think is this team's biggest roster need that needs to be addressed this offseason in the comments section below-