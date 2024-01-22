Report: Andrew Van Ginkel would like to stay with the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have some tough decisions — especially the pass rush. Miami enters the offseason roughly $50 million over the 2024 salary cap and roster 29 soon-to-be free agents. The defense was devastated by injuries — and it’s hard to predict how soon Bradley Chubb (torn ACL) and Jaelan Phillips (torn Achilles) can bounce back from season-ending injuries.

Dolphins LB Andrew Van Ginkel’s agent Drew Rosenhaus tells me that Gink will be good to participate at the beginning of the offseason (foot injury vs. Bills in WK 18) & that he would LOVE to come back to Miami. He was having a career year and is a “great fit in Vic Fangio’s… pic.twitter.com/IAoVT50GMr — Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) January 22, 2024

Considering both cap and depth concerns — reuniting with soon-to-be free-agent linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel makes plenty of sense — and it sounds like the feeling is mutual.

Van Ginkel’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, made his weekly appearance on South Florida TV station WSVN on Sunday and mentioned that he’d not only like to come back to Miami, but he’s a strong fit in defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s scheme.

The former fifth-round pick set career-highs in tackles and sacks in Fangio’s defense and played 17 games for the third straight season. Van Ginkel suffered a foot injury in Miami’s Week 18 loss to the Buffalo Bills, but Rosenhaus noted that he should be ready for the team’s offseason workouts.

Van Ginkel signed a one-year deal worth $2.65 million after finishing his four-year rookie deal with the Dolphins — what type of contract would be needed for him to remain in Miami for another season?