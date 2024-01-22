Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver to play for the DC Defenders

Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams returns to the football field later this year with the DC Defenders of the United Football League. The Defenders signed Williams and fellow wide receiver C.J. Johnson on Dec. 14, according to transactions wire.

Williams, 26, played three seasons with the Dolphins, catching 56 passes for 787 yards and seven touchdowns across 24 games. The former Colorado State receiver had 18 receptions for 288 yards and four touchdowns in 2021 before his season ended after eight games due to a foot injury.

He signed to the Carolina Panthers practice squad in 2022, but only played in the team’s Week 18 10-7 win over the New Orleans Saints. Starting quarterback Sam Darnold completed just five of his 15 pass attempts for 43 yards in the win.

The Defenders have six other receivers on the active roster, Ty Scott, Brandon Smith, Kelvin Harmon, Chris Rowland, Josh Hammond, and Jazz Ferguson. DC went 9-1 and finished first place in the XFL North last season. They defeated the Seattle Sea Dragons 37-21 in the division finals but lost the XFL Championship 35-26 to the Arlington Renegades.