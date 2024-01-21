2024 NFL playoff schedule: Championship Weekend matchups, kickoff, TV coverage set

The NFL is down to the final four teams in the 2024 NFL Playoffs. The Divisional Round of the playoffs concluded Sunday night, ending a weekend of some of the best football of the year. On Saturday, the Baltimore Ravens, the number one seed in the AFC playoff picture, beat the fourth-seeded Houston Texans followed by the NFC’s top seed, the San Francisco 49ers, beating the conference’s seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers.

Sunday’s games began with the NFC’s third-seeded Detroit Lions beating the fourth-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The weekend ended with the AFC’s third-seeded Kansas City Chiefs beating the second-seeded Buffalo Bills.

That sets up the semi-finals for the NFL playoffs with a Sunday doubleheader for next weekend. Here are the matchups, kickoff times, and TV coverage plan for next week’s AFC and NFC Championship games - with the winners of each headed to the Super Bowl.

AFC Championship Game

Sunday, January 28, 3 p.m. ET

(3) Kansas City Chiefs at (1) Baltimore Ravens

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

CBS / Paramount+

NFC Championship Game

Sunday, January 28, 6:30 p.m. ET

(3) Detroit Lions at (1) San Francisco 49ers

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

FOX