AFC Divisional Round: Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills Live Thread & Game Information

This evening’s AFC Divisional Round game features the AFC West’s first-place Kansas City Chiefs and the AFC East’s first-place Buffalo Bills. Kansas City of course advanced from the Wildcard Round by beating our Miami Dolphins last week, 26 to 7. The Bills won their Wildcard Round game to advance by defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, 31 to 17.

Please use this thread to follow and discuss this evening's playoff game and any other news from around the NFL this past weekend and your Miami Dolphins.

Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) 1st AFC West @ Buffalo Bills (11-6) 1st AFC East