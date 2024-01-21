NFC Divisional Round: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions Live Thread & Game Information

This afternoon’s NFC Divisional Round game features the NFC South’s first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFC North’s first-place Detroit Lions. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned a spot in the Divisional Round via their upset/blowout win over the Philadelphia Eagles, 32 to 9 in last week's Wildcard Round. The Lions likewise won their Wildcard Round game, defeating the Los Angeles Rams, 24 to 23.

Please use this thread to follow and discuss this afternoon’s playoff game and any other news from around the NFL this past weekend and your Miami Dolphins. Please follow all site rules in the live threads and any other posts on The Phinsider. As always, please remember that SBNation is stringent on illegal game streams. Sharing, discussing, or requesting illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBN platform.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8) 1st NFC South @ Detroit Lions (12-5) 1st NFC South