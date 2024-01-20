How would you prioritize the Miami Dolphins' offseason to-do list?

The Miami Dolphins collapsed with three straight losses to begin the year but reached the playoffs and had the AFC’s second-best record due to a high-powered offense and disruptive defense.
General manager Chris Grier faces plenty of questions before the 2024 season begins and it's hard to ignore that the Dolphins currently sit $40 million over the salary cap. There’s a path for Miami to get beneath the cap — and re-sign a handful of players — but the franchise will be much more limited than past offseason.
Tough decisions will be made but the Dolphins must also improve a roster that averaged 15.5 points over its final four games — Josh (@Houtz), Cat (@BrianCatNFL), and I recorded a podcast on how we think it gets done.
We created the *OFFICIAL* Miami Dolphins offseason to-do list (@houtz & @BrianCatNFL)— Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) January 19, 2024
That said, we received help from our followers on X to create our OFFICIAL off-season to-do list.
- Re-sign Robert Hunt.
- Figure out who’s starting at center.
- Identify CHEAP free agents to re-sign.
- Completely remodel the special teams unit.
- Simplify the offense.
- Find a way to keep Christian Wilkins.
- Polish the linebacking group.
- Find cornerbacks Vic Fangio trusts.
- MORE QUARTERBACK DARTS.
Tell us what you think — what’s missing on our list? Is there anything that should be prioritized higher up if Miami hopes to win a playoff game in 2024?
