How would you prioritize the Miami Dolphins' offseason to-do list?

How can the Miami Dolphins return to the playoffs — and possibly win a playoff game in 2024?

By Jacob Mendel
Syndication: Palm Beach Post JIM RASSOL/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Miami Dolphins collapsed with three straight losses to begin the year but reached the playoffs and had the AFC’s second-best record due to a high-powered offense and disruptive defense.

General manager Chris Grier faces plenty of questions before the 2024 season begins and it's hard to ignore that the Dolphins currently sit $40 million over the salary cap. There’s a path for Miami to get beneath the cap — and re-sign a handful of players — but the franchise will be much more limited than past offseason.

Tough decisions will be made but the Dolphins must also improve a roster that averaged 15.5 points over its final four games — Josh (@Houtz), Cat (@BrianCatNFL), and I recorded a podcast on how we think it gets done.

That said, we received help from our followers on X to create our OFFICIAL off-season to-do list.

  1. Re-sign Robert Hunt.
  2. Figure out who’s starting at center.
  3. Identify CHEAP free agents to re-sign.
  4. Completely remodel the special teams unit.
  5. Simplify the offense.
  6. Find a way to keep Christian Wilkins.
  7. Polish the linebacking group.
  8. Find cornerbacks Vic Fangio trusts.
  9. MORE QUARTERBACK DARTS.

Tell us what you think — what’s missing on our list? Is there anything that should be prioritized higher up if Miami hopes to win a playoff game in 2024?

