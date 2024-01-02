Hard Knocks: In Season With the Miami Dolphins Episode 7 Recap

Hard Knocks: In Season With the Miami Dolphins premiered on Nov. 21, following coach Mike McDaniel, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and the rest of the franchise for the remainder of the season. The Indianapolis Colts appeared on the show in 2021, and the Arizona Cardinals had the honor last season.

Sorry for missing last week’s episode — Happy New Year! Last week’s win over the Dallas Cowboys would’ve been a better show to recap. Instead, we’re dealing with Baltimore’s 56-19 blowout win.

Some injury updates: Bradley Chubb suffered a torn ACL, and Xavien Howard is considered week-to-week with a foot injury.

Dolphins win against a good team

We know how Week 17 ends, but the show starts with some kicker hype because Jason Sanders went 5-5 against the Cowboys, which included three kicks from over 50 yards. This performance from Sanders felt like a playoff primer for the former first-team All-Pro kicker. Everyone has a chance to shine in the playoffs, and Sanders showed he’s ready for his chance.

“This dude is different”

It didn’t take long to focus on a Week 17 battle with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. McDaniel spends time in the film room highlighting ways to stop the rushing attack — that doesn’t include a way to prevent five touchdowns and over 300 yards through the air.

Tyreek telling Skylar he’s too slow to play Lamar Jackson on scout team and that he should do it because he was Lamar before Lamar lol pic.twitter.com/gBPDpTXp3z — King of Phinland (@KingOfPhinland) January 3, 2024

Gearing up for the game, we see the recovery process for Jaylen Waddle, Jevon Holland, and Raheem Mostert as they try to get right in time for game day. Overlooked in the loss, De’Von Achane stepped in and played well as the team’s starting running back.

The third-round rookie carried the ball 14 times for 107 yards and another four receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown through the air. McDaniel leveraged Achane’s speed, but why did Jeff Wilson Jr. see four targets?

The ‘GoPro’ Episode

The Dolphins broke the internet during training camp after posting a video of quarterback Tagovailoa wearing a helmet camera. Hard Knocks shows how different plays develop from the quarterback’s perspective. What fan wouldn’t want to see this footage?

Take a look inside Tua’s helmet cam pic.twitter.com/ryOLDgoa6n — King of Phinland (@KingOfPhinland) January 3, 2024

Final Thoughts

It’s still hard to believe that the Dolphins lost two of the league’s top pass rushers in roughly two months. Miami is 11-5 on the year, but the recent 2-2 stretch means that Sunday’s primetime matchup with the Buffalo Bills is for the divisional title.

Vic Fangio’s defense has given up 48 points twice this season — last week against the Ravens and Week 4 in Buffalo against the Bills. Down arguably three of the team’s top five defenders, finding a way to slow Josh Allen will determine if Miami can win its first division title since 2008.

PREVIOUS RECAPS:EPISODE 6; EPISODE 5; EPISODE 4; EPISODE 3; EPISODE 2; EPISODE 1