NFL playoff picture 2023: Week 18 clinching scenarios

The NFL’s 2023 regular season is down to the final weekend, with teams looking to make the final push into the postseason. Who can clinch in Week 18 and what do they need to do? It is time for a closer look at the AFC and NFC playoff picture and what the clinching scenarios are across both conferences.

In the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens are locked into the top spot and are the AFC North division champions. The Kansas City Chiefs have clinched the AFC West while the Miami Dolphins, guaranteed to be in the postseason, are in the lead in the AFC East, but have yet to clinch that spot. The Cleveland Browns are locked into a wild card spot.

The Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Pittsburgh Steelers all have a chance to make it into the seven-team postseason bracket for the AFC.

The NFC playoff picture includes the San Francisco 49ers locked into the top seed as the NFC West division champion. The Detroit Lions have claimed the NFC North championship while the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, both guaranteed to make it into the playoffs, are battling for the NFC East title still. The Los Angeles Rams have clinched a wild card spot.

The Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still fighting for their positions in the NFC side of the bracket.

The clinching scenarios for all the positions are below.

AFC Clinching Scenarios for Week 18

Bills clinch the AFC East title with:

Bills win

Bills clinch wild card position with:

Bills tie OR

Steelers loss/tie OR

Jaguars loss/tie OR

Texans-Colts tie

Dolphins clinch AFC East title with:

Dolphins win/tie

Colts clinch AFC South title with:

Colts win and Jaguars loss OR

Colts tie and Jaguars loss

Colts clinch wild card position with:

Colts win OR

Colts tie and Steelers loss/tie

Jaguars clinch AFC South title with:

Jaguars win OR

Jaguars tie and Colts-Texans tie

Jaguars clinch wild card position with:

Jaguars tie and Steelers loss/tie OR

Steelers loss and Broncos loss/tie and Texans-Colts do not tie

Texans clinch AFC South title with:

Texans win and Jaguars loss/tie

Texans clinch wild card position with:

Texans win OR

Texans tie and Jaguars loss and Steelers loss/tie

NFC Clinching Scenarios for Week 18

Cowboys clinch NFC East title with:

Cowboys win OR

Cowboys tie and Eagles tie OR

Eagles loss

Eagles clinch NFC East title with:

Eagles win and Cowboys loss/tie OR

Eagles tie and Cowboys loss

Packers clinch wild card position with:

Packers win OR

Packers tie and Seahawks loss/tie and Saints loss/tie OR

Packers tie and Seahawks loss and Buccaneers loss OR

Packers tie and Seahawks tie and Buccaneers loss/tie OR

Vikings loss/tie and Seahawks loss and Buccaneers loss OR

Vikings loss/tie and Seahawks loss and Saints loss

Vikings clinch wild card position with:

Vikings win and Packers loss and Seahawks loss and Buccaneers loss OR

Vikings win and Packers loss and Seahawks loss and Saints loss

Buccaneers clinch NFC South title with:

Buccaneers win OR

Buccaneers tie and Saints loss/tie

Buccaneers clinch wild card position with:

Buccaneers tie and Seahawks loss and Packers loss/tie

Falcons clinch NFC South title with:

Falcons win and Buccaneers loss

Saints clinch NFC South title with:

Saints win and Buccaneers loss/tie OR

Saints tie and Buccaneers loss

Saints clinch wild card position with:

Saints win and Seahawks loss/tie and Packers loss/tie OR

Saints tie and Seahawks loss and Packers loss

Seahawks clinch wild card position with: