NFL playoff picture 2023: Week 18 clinching scenarios

The NFL’s 2023 regular season is down to the final weekend, with teams looking to make the final push into the postseason. Who can clinch in Week 18 and what do they need to do? It is time for a closer look at the AFC and NFC playoff picture and what the clinching scenarios are across both conferences.
In the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens are locked into the top spot and are the AFC North division champions. The Kansas City Chiefs have clinched the AFC West while the Miami Dolphins, guaranteed to be in the postseason, are in the lead in the AFC East, but have yet to clinch that spot. The Cleveland Browns are locked into a wild card spot.
The Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Pittsburgh Steelers all have a chance to make it into the seven-team postseason bracket for the AFC.
The NFC playoff picture includes the San Francisco 49ers locked into the top seed as the NFC West division champion. The Detroit Lions have claimed the NFC North championship while the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, both guaranteed to make it into the playoffs, are battling for the NFC East title still. The Los Angeles Rams have clinched a wild card spot.
The Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still fighting for their positions in the NFC side of the bracket.
The clinching scenarios for all the positions are below.
AFC Clinching Scenarios for Week 18
Bills clinch the AFC East title with:
- Bills win
Bills clinch wild card position with:
- Bills tie OR
- Steelers loss/tie OR
- Jaguars loss/tie OR
- Texans-Colts tie
Dolphins clinch AFC East title with:
- Dolphins win/tie
Colts clinch AFC South title with:
- Colts win and Jaguars loss OR
- Colts tie and Jaguars loss
Colts clinch wild card position with:
- Colts win OR
- Colts tie and Steelers loss/tie
Jaguars clinch AFC South title with:
- Jaguars win OR
- Jaguars tie and Colts-Texans tie
Jaguars clinch wild card position with:
- Jaguars tie and Steelers loss/tie OR
- Steelers loss and Broncos loss/tie and Texans-Colts do not tie
Texans clinch AFC South title with:
- Texans win and Jaguars loss/tie
Texans clinch wild card position with:
- Texans win OR
- Texans tie and Jaguars loss and Steelers loss/tie
NFC Clinching Scenarios for Week 18
Cowboys clinch NFC East title with:
- Cowboys win OR
- Cowboys tie and Eagles tie OR
- Eagles loss
Eagles clinch NFC East title with:
- Eagles win and Cowboys loss/tie OR
- Eagles tie and Cowboys loss
Packers clinch wild card position with:
- Packers win OR
- Packers tie and Seahawks loss/tie and Saints loss/tie OR
- Packers tie and Seahawks loss and Buccaneers loss OR
- Packers tie and Seahawks tie and Buccaneers loss/tie OR
- Vikings loss/tie and Seahawks loss and Buccaneers loss OR
- Vikings loss/tie and Seahawks loss and Saints loss
Vikings clinch wild card position with:
- Vikings win and Packers loss and Seahawks loss and Buccaneers loss OR
- Vikings win and Packers loss and Seahawks loss and Saints loss
Buccaneers clinch NFC South title with:
- Buccaneers win OR
- Buccaneers tie and Saints loss/tie
Buccaneers clinch wild card position with:
- Buccaneers tie and Seahawks loss and Packers loss/tie
Falcons clinch NFC South title with:
- Falcons win and Buccaneers loss
Saints clinch NFC South title with:
- Saints win and Buccaneers loss/tie OR
- Saints tie and Buccaneers loss
Saints clinch wild card position with:
- Saints win and Seahawks loss/tie and Packers loss/tie OR
- Saints tie and Seahawks loss and Packers loss
Seahawks clinch wild card position with:
- Seahawks win and Packers loss tie OR
- Seahawks tie and Packers loss and Buccaneers loss/tie OR
- Seahawks tie and Packers loss and Saints loss/tie
