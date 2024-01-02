Miami Dolphins @Baltimore Ravens Week 17 2023: Your Game Predictions That Hit!

After the excitement of beating the Dallas Cowboys at home, I think many Miami Dolphins fans felt at least a bit more confident going into the Baltimore Ravens game. I could go on and on about the game and what went wrong but it seemed like just about everything did and it sucked... “That’s all I’ve got to say about that!”.

Below we take a look at some of your predictions and see who “hit” or came close with their predictions for the Miami Dolphins last game-

PhinsTifosi called solid days for Hill and Achane. Hill had six receptions for 76 yards. Achane had 14 rushes for 107 yards and 4 receptions for 30 yards and a TD.

Hill, A-Train

Jamesgang, Blaze453, JTSurtainlyOwnedBrady, Alley Gator, and SlayerNation1 also saw Achane having a nice day.

Achane

Dolfriend, Call_for_the_Priest’77, MiMiami, Phintastic, and Gross Farms also called another good day for Hill.

Fins Top Receiver: Hill

NCSurferMike and Tua2HillWaddle also predicted that Hill and Achane would have good games.

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Hill, Achane

Dolphster, MiMiami, Orchids_of_Asia_VIP, CleoTorres, cyberflea, and RDO_23 called the win for Baltimore.

Hope I’m wrong, but I’m going Ravens for the win.

72Phins4ever predicted good days for Hill, Achane, and Wilson. While he didn’t have a big day, Wilson did have two receptions for 27 yards and one of the two Dolphins TDs.

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Hill, WR Wilson, Achane

sdphinsfan called another good day for Seiler. Seiler ended the game with 5 tackles, 3 solo, 1 sack, 1 tackle for a loss, and a QB hit.

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Seiler

Well, there were not a ton of correct or dead-on predictions this week. I know this week's post is a bit abbreviated but I flat-out hate to write these posts after a loss. Hell, I hate to write any post after a loss and I suspect that goes for any of us Dolphins fans who write anything about the team. Thank you again to every one of you who took the time to stop in and give us your weekly predictions. Please join us again tomorrow evening when we throw out our predictions for this coming week's game against the Buffalo Bills.

