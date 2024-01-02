Around The AFC East: Bills continue winning streak, Jets fall flat in Week 17

Each week throughout the 2023 NFL season, I’ll be recapping all the action and news from around the AFC East that week.

Bills Continue Winning Streak

Somehow, some way, the Buffalo Bills just keep winning.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was remarkably poor against the Patriots (15/30, 169 yards, one interception, 53.3 passer rating), but still managed to record two rushing touchdowns to help will his team to victory. The Bills were a force on the ground, rushing for 127 yards on a whopping 37 carries. On defense, the Bills forced three interceptions, which killed any momentum New England was trying to build. Far from their best game of the season, but they got it done. A few mistakes kept the game close, but Buffalo was never really going to lose this one, recording their fourth straight victory.

Next week, a trip to Miami to take on the Dolphins, with the fate of the AFC East on the line.

Jets Fall Flat, Again!

What else is there left to say about the Jets?

A disaster of a season continued on Thursday Night Football, with a 20-37 loss on the road to the Browns. Quarterback Trevor Siemian threw the football 45 times, completing 32 (71%) for 261 yards and a touchdown. Not a bad showing by any stretch of imagination, but just not enough. The Jets were horrendous on defense, and never had a chance of winning this game. Browns quarterback Joe Flacco ripped threw for 296 yards in the first half and became the first quarterback in 34 games to pass for over 300 yards against the Jets.

The Jets drop to 6-10 with the loss, and now have their sights set on the 2024 NFL Draft.

