Former Dolphins’ general manager interviews with the Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team completed an interview with Jeff Ireland for its open general manager position Wednesday. The franchise has now interviewed six candidates for the role.

Ireland, 53, has been assistant general manager and the college scouting director with the New Orleans Saints since 2015. The Miami Dolphins, led by former executive vice president of football operations Bill Parcells, hired him as general manager following the 2007 season.

Many will recall that fans purchased an airplane banner calling for him to be fired in 2012 — and again in 2013. Ireland and the franchise parted ways following the 2013 season. He then joined the Seattle Seahawks as a consultant for the 2014 NFL Draft.

Miami went 11-5 in 2008, Ireland’s first season as general manager — and then the franchise finished below .500 for four straight seasons — before reaching 8-8 in 2013.

For a final refresher, here’s who the Dolphins drafted in the first round during that stretch: