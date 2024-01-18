Phinsider Question Of The Day - Miami Dolphins Free Agents Edition

First off sorry that I vanished for a few days. Had to go retrieve some items from the house that we sold in Texas and of course, a massive ice storm decided to hit most of the south and the Gulf Coast at the same time. Now safely back home!

Kevin pointed out in his article this week the long list of players due to enter free agency for our Miami Dolphins. Miami can re-sign any of their own players before free agency begins on March 13th at 4 PM EST.

The list is as follows-

Running back

Salvon Ahmed

Tight end

Tyler Kroft

Wide Receiver

Braxton Berrios

Robbie Chosen

Chase Claypool

River Cracraft

Cedrick Wilson, Jr.

Offensive line

Jonotthan Harrison

Robert Jones (RFA)

Kendall Lamm

Connor Williams

Isaiah Wynn

Defensive line

Raekwon Davis

Da’Shawn Hand

Christian Wilkins

Linebackers

Justin Houston

Melvin Ingram

Bruce Irvin

Calvin Munson

Andrew Van Ginkel

Cornerbacks

Eli Apple

Justin Bethel

Elijah Campbell (RFA)

Nik Needham

Safeties

DeShon Elliott

Brandon Jones

Special Teams

Jake Bailey, punter

So tonight’s question of the day is what “category” does each player on this list fall under?

The categories are-

Must Re-Sign (Player that we have to sign no matter what. Just freaking figure it out, Grier!)

Need To Re-Sign (Player that we need on this roster but can’t afford to give stupid $$ to)

Would Like To Re-Sign (Good player you like but don’t overpay for a replaceable guy)

Re-Sign For Depth (Player you sing for depth with a bargain contract but don’t miss if gone)

Don’t Resign (Guys that can play but need an upgrade)

Dear God No! (Self-explanatory)

Or for short- Must, Need, Would, Depth, Don’t, DGN!

Please give us your answers in the comments section below and we will revisit some of your comments and answers early next week.