Phinsider Question Of The Day - Miami Dolphins Free Agents Edition

First off sorry that I vanished for a few days. Had to go retrieve some items from the house that we sold in Texas and of course, a massive ice storm decided to hit most of the south and the Gulf Coast at the same time. Now safely back home!
Kevin pointed out in his article this week the long list of players due to enter free agency for our Miami Dolphins. Miami can re-sign any of their own players before free agency begins on March 13th at 4 PM EST.
The list is as follows-
Running back
Salvon Ahmed
Tight end
Tyler Kroft
Wide Receiver
Braxton Berrios
Robbie Chosen
Chase Claypool
River Cracraft
Cedrick Wilson, Jr.
Offensive line
Jonotthan Harrison
Robert Jones (RFA)
Kendall Lamm
Connor Williams
Isaiah Wynn
Defensive line
Raekwon Davis
Da’Shawn Hand
Christian Wilkins
Linebackers
Justin Houston
Melvin Ingram
Bruce Irvin
Calvin Munson
Andrew Van Ginkel
Cornerbacks
Eli Apple
Justin Bethel
Elijah Campbell (RFA)
Nik Needham
Safeties
DeShon Elliott
Brandon Jones
Special Teams
Jake Bailey, punter
So tonight’s question of the day is what “category” does each player on this list fall under?
The categories are-
- Must Re-Sign (Player that we have to sign no matter what. Just freaking figure it out, Grier!)
- Need To Re-Sign (Player that we need on this roster but can’t afford to give stupid $$ to)
- Would Like To Re-Sign (Good player you like but don’t overpay for a replaceable guy)
- Re-Sign For Depth (Player you sing for depth with a bargain contract but don’t miss if gone)
- Don’t Resign (Guys that can play but need an upgrade)
- Dear God No! (Self-explanatory)
Or for short- Must, Need, Would, Depth, Don’t, DGN!
Please give us your answers in the comments section below and we will revisit some of your comments and answers early next week.
