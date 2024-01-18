The 2023 Miami Dolphins - A Statistical Breakdown

The 2023 Miami Dolphins finished their season at 11-6, marking the team’s fourth consecutive winning season and a two-game improvement on last season. The Dolphins also secured a playoff berth this season, as the No. 6 seed. It’s the first time since 2003 that the Dolphins have rattled off four straight winning seasons, and the first time since 2001 that the Dolphins have made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

But, how did the Dolphins fare statistically? How did Miami’s numbers match up against the other teams in the league? Here’s a full breakdown of where the Dolphins ranked in the NFL across major statistical categories in 2023 (regular season only).

Offense:

Total Offense: 1st (6,822)

Total Points: 2nd (496)

Passing Yards: 1st (4,514)

Rushing Yards: 6th (2,308)

Total Touchdowns 1st (61)

Passing Touchdowns: 4th (30)

Rushing Touchdowns: 1st (27)

Yards Per Offensive Play: 2nd (6.5)

3rd-Down Percentage: 7th (42.1%)

4th-Down Percentage: 28th (44.0%)

Red-Zone Percentage: 2nd (65.5%)

Sacks Allowed: 5th (31)

Turnovers: 12th (25)

Penalties: 16th (97)

Defense:

Total Defense: 10th (5,411)

Total Points Allowed: 22nd (391)

Passing Yards Allowed: 15th (3,751)

Rushing Yards Allowed: 7th (1,650)

Passing Touchdowns Allowed: 26th (27)

Rushing Touchdowns Allowed: 20th (15)

Yards Per Offensive Play Allowed: 10th (5.1)

3rd-Down Percentage: 20th (38.9%)

4th-Down Percentage: 8th (46.7%)

Red-Zone Percentage: 28th (64.8%)

Sacks: 3rd (56)

Quarterback Hits: 1st (140)

Takeaways: 9th (27)

Penalties: 14th (96)

Special Teams:

Field Goals Made: 25th (24/28)

Extra Points Made: 2nd (58/59)

Average Punt Distance: 28th (45.7)

Punts Inside 20-Yard-Line: 25th (20)

Unsurprisingly, the numbers back up the eye-test, which is to say that while the Miami’s offense was one of the league’s best in 2023, their defense and special teams units didn’t enjoy the same success. Miami’s offense finished 10th or higher in 11/14 relevant offensive statistical categories, but only managed the same feat in 7/14 relevant defensive statistical categories. And the less said about Miami’s special teams, the better.

But at the very least, the Dolphins now have clarity on what the team’s strengths and weaknesses are, and there’s room for improvement in nearly all aspects next season.

What do you make of the Dolphins’ numbers this season? Which stats surprised you the most? Which ones were the most concerning? Let us know in the comments below!