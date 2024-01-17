Dolphins ink former Eastern Michigan wide receiver to future contract

The Miami Dolphins announced that former Eastern Michigan wide receiver Mathew Sexton was signed to a reserve/future contract on Wednesday. He joined the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in March 2021.

Sexton, 26, had stops with the Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons, and New England Patriots between 2021 and the end of the 2024 season. Sexton, who had 1,335 yards and nine touchdowns in 45 games at Eastern Michigan, was selected in the eighth round of the 2023 XFL Draft. He secured 23 receptions for 326 receiving yards playing for Vegas.

Sexton joins cornerback Ethan Bonner, tight end Tanner Conner, and six others who signed future contracts with the Dolphins this week. Offensive lineman Ryan Hayes is the only player on the list drafted by the franchise. Bonner, Conner, defensive tackle Brandon Pili, and wide receiver Bralyon Sanders are all players listed who appeared in games.

For some added context, Miami signed Sanders, linebacker Cameron Goode, tackle Kion Smith, defensive tackle Josiah Bronson, offensive tackle Lester Cotton, defensive back Tino Ellis, and defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman to future/reserve contracts following the 2022 season.

Are any of these players a lock for the 53-man roster next season?