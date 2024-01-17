Dolphins fan confidence poll as season comes to end

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Miami Dolphins’ 2023-2024 season came to a crashing end this past weekend when the Kansas City Chiefs unceremoniously dispatched Miami from the playoffs. The Dolphins have not won a playoff game since 2000, the longest streak in the NFL and a streak that will continue until at least next year. This was not the way the season was supposed to end for a team that was, at one point, considered the best team in the AFC and a Super Bowl contender.

Dolphins fans were struggling with the direction of the team following their losses to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 and the Buffalo Bills in Week 18. Add in a third-straight loss, a loss that completes a run-through, and a loss to, the AFC playoff picture’s top seed, second seed, and third seed. How will the fans be feeling about the team now?

Our SB Nation Reacts fan confidence survey is back for this week, with just one question. How are you feeling about the direction of the Dolphins? Vote in the poll below and feel free to discuss in the comments at the bottom of the page.