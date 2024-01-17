Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Jerod Mayo makes perfect sense as Bill Belichick’s successor - Pats Pulpit

Mayo was reportedly hired as the Patriots’ next head coach on Friday.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

New York Jets: Rodgers says Jets need to improve o-line and receivers - Gang Green Nation

The Jets offense needs a lot of work





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Bills vs. Chiefs — Divisional Round opening odds: Bettors expect a close battle - Buffalo Rumblings

If you’re looking to wager on the Bills vs. Chiefs playoff game, now’s the time to get in on the action with DraftKings Sportsbook!

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Ravens TE Mark Andrews returns to practice - Baltimore Beatdown

The Ravens top tight end has returned to practice





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin is staying in Pittsburgh, but what’s next? - Behind the Steel Curtain

This is the most important off-season in recent memory for the Steelers





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

ESPN makes bold prediction on Bengals WR Tee Higgins entering NFL Free Agency 2024 - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals will have a big decision to make with one of their best wide receivers this offseason.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Browns playoff loss: Jim Schwartz’s failure to adjust big part of Texans loss - Dawgs By Nature

"Man coverage" and "aggressive" are cute buzzwords but easily attacked as well

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

How a Changing of the Guard in the NFL May Signal a New Era in Texans Football - Battle Red Blog

The Houston Texans are primed to become a routine contender in the AFC, will they be able to seize the moment?





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Majority of Titans fans don’t think Mike Vrabel should have been fired - Music City Miracles

Not a huge surprise.





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

The only positive thing about the greatest collapse in Jaguars’ history - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars went from being a legit Super Bowl contender to cleaning out their lockers before the first playoff game kicks off. Here’s the only positive thing I can take from a season of epic disappointment.





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

With Shane Steichen, Anthony Richardson in place, Colts find needed sense of direction - Stampede Blue

The Indianapolis Colts have found their head coach, and they believe they’ve found their quarterback of the future in Anthony Richardson, too.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

The Denver Broncos path to finding a franchise quarterback - Mile High Report

Just how aggressive will the Denver Broncos be in pursuit of a franchise quarterback?





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh in LA Monday to meet with Bolts - Bolts From The Blue

This will be Jim Harbaugh’s first official meeting with the Chargers this offseason.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders offseason: About Maxx Crosby’s stance on Antonio Pierce - Silver And Black Pride

Digging to the Las Vegas Raiders’ Maxx Crosby-Antonio Pierce situation this offseason and if a trade could happen





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs News: Andy Reid discussed Patrick Mahomes’ win over Dolphins - Arrowhead Pride

Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes explained how the cold weather affected their Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Time to move past the Daboll-Martindale blame game - Big Blue View

Wink is gone, and for the Giants what matters now is what happens next





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

This Nick Sirianni quote from early September looks awfully damning now - Bleeding Green Nation

Listening to Jeff McLane’s "unCovering the Birds" podcast about Nick Sirianni and his role in the Eagles’ collapse this past Friday, I was struck by a quote that was shared.





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Dallas Cowboys have questions to answer starting with coaching staff - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys offseason could prove chaotic as the team must make decisions about the future, including Mike McCarthy.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

Washington Commanders Coaching/Front Office Tracker: Ben Johnson is Washington’s “top target” for head coach - Hogs Haven

Tracking Washington’s Head Coach/Front Office search

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Wild Card Weekend: Packers Winners and Losers vs. the Cowboys - Acme Packing Company

With a stunning rout of the Dallas Cowboys, the Green Bay Packers have officially won their first playoff game since the 2020 season.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

7 takeaways from the Lions’ Wild Card win over the Rams - Pride Of Detroit

The Detroit Lions playoff drought is officially over as they topple the Los Angeles Rams—and here are the takeaways.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

Ryan Poles playing a dangerous game by retaining Matt Eberflus - Windy City Gridiron

The Bears had a chance to take a major swing to accelerate their rebuild. But Ryan Poles chose to keep the foundation Matt Eberflus laid in place. Will it backfire?





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Vikings Off-Season Evaluation Part VI: Running Backs - Daily Norseman

Looks like a new lead back for 2024

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Saints part ways with Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael - Canal Street Chronicles

Carmichael has been in New Orleans since 2006.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

Weighing in on the Falcons coaching decision and what’s ahead - The Falcoholic

Did the Falcons make the right move firing Arthur Smith? And what’s next for them?





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Analyzing the 2024 Carolina Panthers salary cap situation - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers aren’t in a great spot with their salary cap, however they can make some moves to alleviate that issue.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

NFC Divisional Round Opening Odds: Bucs at Lions - Bucs Nation

Lines are set for the divisional round of the playoffs.

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

NFL Coaching News: Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll departures makes Kyle Shanahan tied 4th-longest tenure - Niners Nation

Who would have thought after this week the 49ers would have the fourth-longest (tied) employed coach?





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Scenarios for the Arizona Cardinals and the #4 pick - Revenge of the Birds

The season is over and the Arizona Cardinals have another high draft pick. You know what that means: endless speculation, talk about scenarios, and mock drafts! Let’s get started.





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Why the Seattle Seahawks fired head coach Pete Carroll - Field Gulls

Seattle has not been close to its chief NFC West rivals.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Tyler Higbee in danger of missing 2024 games after tearing ACL - Turf Show Times

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee tore his ACL against the Lions