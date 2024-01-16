Miami Dolphins sign eight players to reserve/future contracts

The 2023 NFL season didn’t end the way Miami Dolphins fans intended. But now that the season is officially over, General Manager Chris Grier and Head Coach Mike McDaniel have already turned their attention to next season — signing eight players to reserve/future contracts, the team announced Monday afternoon.

According to the Miami Dolphins' official website, the team has signed eight players to reserve/future contracts. The eight players include cornerback Ethan Bonner, Tight End Tanner Conner, tackle Ryan Hayes, linebacker Quinton Bell, defensive tackle Brandon Pili, offensive lineman Chasen Hines, and wide receivers Anthony Schwartz and Braylon Sanders.

We have signed eight players to reserve/future contracts: LB Quinton Bell, CB Ethan Bonner, TE Tanner Conner, T Ryan Hayes, OL Chasen Hines, DT Brandon Pili, WR Braylon Sanders and WR Anthony Schwartz. pic.twitter.com/ATfPHp0w2F — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 15, 2024

Of the players Miami signed to future deals, only tackle Ryan Hayes was drafted by the team. That said, many of the players on this list spent some time on Miami’s active roster. However, only Bonner, Bell, Conner, Sanders, and Pili appeared in games for the Dolphins.

If I had to plant my flag on one of these players, I’d probably go with defensive tackle Brandon Pili. Earlier in the year, my co-host, Jake Mendel, mentioned him as one of his dark horses to make Miami’s roster this past spring. And with uncertainty surrounding the salary cap and Christian Wilkins’ new deal, a DT could be exactly what Miami needs next season.

Other names include defensive back Ethan Bonner — who showed promise on special teams and had a pass breakup a few weeks back. And we can’t overlook TE Tanner Conner, who we heard glowing reviews about during training camp a few years back. Miami still needs a playmaking tight end. Can he develop into that guy?

Ultimately, the chance any of these guys will become household names is slim to none. But opportunities could arise for a team with a ton of roster spots available in 2024 and an ever-growing need to get underneath the salary cap. And as we’ve seen before, sometimes, all a player needs is a chance.

How do you feel about the eight players the Miami Dolphins signed to future deals? Do you think any of these guys could stick on the 53-man roster? How are you feeling a few days after the Dolphins completed one of the biggest collapses in team history? Will you watch Hard Knocks tonight? Let us know in the comments section below!