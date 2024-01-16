NFL Draft order 2024: Super Wild Card loss sets Miami Dolphins pick

This Miami Dolphins’ season ended with a whimper as the team fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 26-7 on the road during Super Wild Card weekend.

With no more playoff games on tap for our Dolphins this season, the focus instead turns to the upcoming NFL Draft — a draft in which Miami will have a first round pick for the first time since the 2021 selection process.

In 2022, General Manager Chris Grier traded a slew of draft picks — including their first round selection that year — to the Chiefs in order to acquire All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill. In 2023, the Dolphins were stripped of their first round pick due to an investigation surrounding the league’s anti-tampering policy. They were also docked a fourth round selection in this year’s draft due to the findings.

As a result, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel will be giving his input regarding a first round selection for his squad for the first time since he took the job in South Florida.

So, after their loss this past weekend, where will the Dolphins be selecting in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Dolphins hold the 21st pick in this year’s selection process.

When asked if the team planned on keeping the pick or using it in a trade to acquire a star player or to manuever around the draft board, Chris Grier said that he “can’t promise anything.”

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place in Detroit, Michigan and will begin on April 25th. Keep your eyes on this site for extensive draft coverage leading up to that day.