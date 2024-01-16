Dolphins free agents 2024: Listing Miami players with expiring contracts in offseason

The NFL playoffs are moving on to the Divisional Round this weekend, with four teams from each conference still in contention for the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, the Miami Dolphins came crashing out of the postseason tournament as they were out-coached, out-maneuvered, and out-performed by the Kansas City Chiefs last Saturday. The loss to the reigning Super Bowl champions ended Miami’s chances to win their first playoff game since the 2000 season or to raise the Lombardi Trophy for the first time since the 1973 season.

It is time for the Dolphins to start building their offseason plans, which likely will include some tough decisions for Miami. The Dolphins are projected to be around $40 million over the salary cap when the new franchise year begins, leaving a lot of work to restructure contracts and, likely, let some talented players walk away in free agency.

Miami has 27 players currently scheduled to hit the market when their contracts expire at the end of the league year. . Miami does have two restricted free agents this offseason, allowing the team to keep the player on a one-year tender offer or receive draft-pick compensation from a team that signs that player. Who are Miami’s unrestricted and restricted free agents for 2024? This afternoon we run through the list.

The Dolphins can sign these players to contract extensions between now and the start of free agency. Between February 20 and March 5, the team will have the ability to place a franchise tag on one player, essentially giving him a one-year fully guaranteed contract that pays him as a top-five player at his position.

If neither a contract extension nor a franchise tag is completed with the player, he will become a free agent when the new league year starts

Free Agency Start Date: March 13, 2024, 4 p.m. ET

Dolphins expected free agents:

Running back

Salvon Ahmed

Tight end

Tyler Kroft

Wide Receiver

Braxton Berrios

Robbie Chosen

Chase Claypool

River Cracraft

Cedrick Wilson, Jr.

Offensive line

Jonotthan Harrison

Robert Jones (RFA)

Kendall Lamm

Connor Williams

Isaiah Wynn

Defensive line

Raekwon Davis

Da’Shawn Hand

Christian Wilkins

Linebackers

Justin Houston

Melvin Ingram

Bruce Irvin

Calvin Munson

Andrew Van Ginkel

Cornerbacks

Eli Apple

Justin Bethel

Elijah Campbell (RFA)

Nik Needham

Safeties

DeShon Elliott

Brandon Jones

Special Teams

Jake Bailey, punter