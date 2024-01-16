Dolphins free agents 2024: Listing Miami players with expiring contracts in offseason

The NFL playoffs are moving on to the Divisional Round this weekend, with four teams from each conference still in contention for the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, the Miami Dolphins came crashing out of the postseason tournament as they were out-coached, out-maneuvered, and out-performed by the Kansas City Chiefs last Saturday. The loss to the reigning Super Bowl champions ended Miami’s chances to win their first playoff game since the 2000 season or to raise the Lombardi Trophy for the first time since the 1973 season.
It is time for the Dolphins to start building their offseason plans, which likely will include some tough decisions for Miami. The Dolphins are projected to be around $40 million over the salary cap when the new franchise year begins, leaving a lot of work to restructure contracts and, likely, let some talented players walk away in free agency.
Miami has 27 players currently scheduled to hit the market when their contracts expire at the end of the league year. . Miami does have two restricted free agents this offseason, allowing the team to keep the player on a one-year tender offer or receive draft-pick compensation from a team that signs that player. Who are Miami’s unrestricted and restricted free agents for 2024? This afternoon we run through the list.
The Dolphins can sign these players to contract extensions between now and the start of free agency. Between February 20 and March 5, the team will have the ability to place a franchise tag on one player, essentially giving him a one-year fully guaranteed contract that pays him as a top-five player at his position.
If neither a contract extension nor a franchise tag is completed with the player, he will become a free agent when the new league year starts
Free Agency Start Date: March 13, 2024, 4 p.m. ET
Dolphins expected free agents:
Running back
Salvon Ahmed
Tight end
Tyler Kroft
Wide Receiver
Braxton Berrios
Robbie Chosen
Chase Claypool
River Cracraft
Cedrick Wilson, Jr.
Offensive line
Jonotthan Harrison
Robert Jones (RFA)
Kendall Lamm
Connor Williams
Isaiah Wynn
Defensive line
Raekwon Davis
Da’Shawn Hand
Christian Wilkins
Linebackers
Justin Houston
Melvin Ingram
Bruce Irvin
Calvin Munson
Andrew Van Ginkel
Cornerbacks
Eli Apple
Justin Bethel
Elijah Campbell (RFA)
Nik Needham
Safeties
DeShon Elliott
Brandon Jones
Special Teams
Jake Bailey, punter
Loading comments...