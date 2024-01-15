Giants request interview with Dolphins LB coach Anthony Campanile

The Miami Dolphins lost to the Kansas City Chiefs this past Saturday, knocking the team out of the 2024 NFL playoffs with a Super Wild Card Weekend loss. As the team transitions from the postseason into their offseason routine and plans, they could also find themselves joining in the annual coaching carousel. Multiple teams around the league have started requesting interviews with Dolphins assistant coaches to fill vacancies.

Last week, a request from the Carolina Panthers focused on interviewing Miami offensive coordinator Frank Smith for a head coaching position. Smith was one of nine candidates the Panthers included in their interview plans, and, while he is not considered among the favorites to land the job, he is seems as an up-and-coming candidate who will eventually find a head coaching position.

On Monday, a second Dolphins assistant coach came into the focus of a team making a change. This time, it was the New York Giants requesting a defensive coordinator interview with Dolphins linebackers coach Anthony Campanile, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The Giants are in need of a new top defensive assistant following the departure of Wink Martindale from head coach Brian Daboll’s staff last week.

Campanile joined the Dolphins in 2020 as the team’s linebackers coach. It is his first NFL coaching position, following work at the University of Michigan, Boston College, Rutgers, after six years of High School coaching.

Under NFL rules, teams cannot prevent an assistant coach from interviewing with another team for a position that would be a promotion into a coordinator role.

There has not been a reported schedule for Campanile’s interview with New York.