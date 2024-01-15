Report: Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead may be contemplating retirement

The Miami Dolphins are just two days removed from their Wild Card loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but the NFL offseason waits for no team.

This morning, Pro-Bowl tackle Terron Armstead spoke to reporters about his future with the team, and spoke as if retirement wasn’t out of the picture for him.

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead is talking like retirement could be an option this offseason. He says he has a decision to make. pic.twitter.com/vr6cbzEORp — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) January 15, 2024

When asked about his future with the Dolphins, the 32-year-old didn’t give a definitive answer, but said “I never make any decisions right after the season. I always take my time, process, talk to God.”

Armstead signed a 5-year/$75 million deal with the team in 2022, but has battled injuries every step of the way since. He’s appeared in just 67% of Miami’s regular season games over the last two seasons (23/34), and reportedly played through injury for most of the last season.

The five-time Pro Bowler is under contract with the Dolphins until 2026, and has a cap hit of $20,788,157 next season. Were he to retire before June 1st of this year, the Dolphins would no longer have to pay Armstead’s future base salaries, but would still need to account for any signing or option bonuses that haven’t yet counted against the salary cap. Essentially, his situation would be more or less treated the same as if he were released.