Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra believes in Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins process

The Detroit Lions snapped a 32-year streak by holding off the Los Angeles Rams 24-23 during Super Wild Card Weekend and as a result, the Miami Dolphins now hold the crown for the longest stretch without a playoff win.

Miami toppled the Washington Commanders on Dec. 3 and led the AFC East by three games with five to play. Instead of clinching the division and playing at Hard Rock Stadium, the Dolphins crumbled — Saturday’s 26-7 loss in Kansas City marked a league-high 23-straight seasons without a playoff win for Miami.

“You feel the full gamut when you watch those kinds of games,” Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said before the Heat played against the Charlotte Hornets at Kaseya Center. “I watched the game last night, like probably a lot of us in South Florida. They’re building something and you feel something really good is happening and they’re not skipping steps with it.”

Miami’s offense collapsed late in the season, averaging just 15 points while the team closed the year on a three-game losing streak. While the team spun out while it mattered most, Spoelstra’s perspective focused on the entire process. That said, a two-time NBA champion, he certainly sees that there’s still work that needs to be done.

“There’s a lot to be proud of from the season they had. And you definitely get the sense they’ll be able to take another big step next year,” Spoelstra said. “That doesn’t make it any easier going into the offseason, as we all know.”