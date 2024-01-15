NFC Wildcard Round: Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live Thread & Game Information

The final Wildcard Round playoff game features the NFC East’s second-place Philadelphia Eagles and the NFC South’s first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles began the season as one of the strongest teams but have since sputtered and entered the playoffs losing five of their final six games. Tampa Bay is the flip side of that coin having rebounded late in the season, winning five of their final six games of the regular season. These two teams faced off during week three of the season, a game that the Eagles won 25 to 11.

Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) 2nd NFC East @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8) 1st NFC South