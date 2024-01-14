NFL Playoff schedule 2024: Divisional Round kickoff times, matchups set

The NFL Division Round Playoff schedule for 2024 has been set, with the league releasing the schedule following the completion of the Detroit Lions beating the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. Earlier in the weekend, the Houston Texans defeated the Cleveland Browns, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins, and the Green Bay Packers upset the Dallas Cowboys. With four of the six games for the opening round of the postseason tournament now complete, the schedule for next weekend is fairly complete.

The league has two games on Monday to finalize the exact schedule. First is the Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills contest at 4:30 p.m. ET. Then the weekend will be completed with the Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Divisional Round schedule is:

(4) Houston Texans at (1) Baltimore Ravens/(3) Kansas City Chiefs

4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 20 - ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

(7) Green Bay Packers at (1) San Francisco 49ers

8 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 20 - FOX

(5) Philadelphia Eagles/(4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (3) Detroit Lions

3 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 21 - NBC/Peacock

(3) Kansas City Chiefs at (2) Buffalo Bills OR

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (1) Baltimore Ravens

6:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 21 - CBS/Paramout+

