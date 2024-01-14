NFC Wildcard Round: Green Bay Packers @ Dallas Cowboys Live Thread & Game Information

The first NFC Wildcard Round Game of the week features the NFC North’s second-place Green Bay Packers who travel to take on the NFC East’s first-place Dallas Cowboys. Green Bay arrives in Arlington fresh off a three-game win streak to end their regular season, including their victory last weekend over the Chicago Bears 17 to 9. The Dallas Cowboys also ended the season on a mini-win streak, winning their last two games. Dallas’ last regular season game was a 38 to 10 blowout victory over the Washington Commanders.

Please use this thread to follow and discuss this evening’s playoff game and any other news from around the NFL this past weekend and your Miami Dolphins. Please follow all site rules in the live threads and any other posts on The Phinsider. As always, please remember that SBNation is stringent on illegal game streams. Sharing, discussing, or requesting illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBN platform.

Green Bay Packers (9-8) 2nd NFC North @ Dallas Cowboys (12-5) 1st NFC East