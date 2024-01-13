Dolphins vs. Chiefs playoff game inactive players: Jevon Holland out for Miami

The Miami Dolphins are in Missouri to face the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Wild Card Weekend as the 2024 NFL playoffs begin. The weather for the game is scheduled to include windchills 25- to 35-degrees below zero. It is going to be an incredibly cold game, and for Miami, they will be doing it without their Snowman.

Safety Jevon Holland, nicknamed Snowman, has been added to the Dolphins inactive players list for the game as he continues to deal with knee injuries. He had been listed as questionable on the Thursday injury report, but will not be available for the game.

Also inactive are cornerback Xavien Howard, who was ruled out with a foot injury, wide receiver Robbie Chosen, cornerback Cam Smith, tackle Kion Smith, and tight end Tyler Kroft. Quarterback Skylar Thompson was designated as the team’s emergency quarterback.

The good news for Miami is running back Raheem Mostert and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, both questionable with ankle issues on the injury report, are active. Mostert will likely split carries with rookie De’Von Achane during what could be a run-heavy game as Miami battles the weather as much as they battle the Chiefs. Waddle’s return to the lineup could force the Chiefs to have to figure out a gameplan to cover both him and Tyreek Hill, a tough task when Miami has both of their top receivers on the field.

The Chiefs will be without wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Justyn Ross, both of whom were listed as questionable on Thursday. Toney is dealing with hip and ankle issues while Ross has a hamstring problem. Tackle Wanya Morris was ruled out of the game on Thursday as he continues to deal with concussion symptoms.

Also inactive are cornerback Keith Taylor, defensive end BJ Thompson, defensive tackle Neil Farrell, and defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

Kickoff for the game is at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game is being broadcast only on Peacock, requiring a subscription.