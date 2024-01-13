NFL Wild Card Weekend 2024 odds: Winners picks for opening round of playoffs

The NFL regular season has ended and the 2024 playoffs are opening. The first round, “Super Wild Card Weekend,” features six games spread over three days and includes the second- through seventh-seeded teams from each conference. The Baltimore Ravens, the AFC’s number one seed, and the San Francisco 49ers, the top seed from the NFC, receive a bye for the weekend, joining the post season tournament next weekend as the Divisional Round kicks off.

Following a declaration of emergency for the State of New York, the NFL was forced to rearrange the schedule for Super Wild Card Weekend, with the final weekend schedule:

(5) Cleveland Browns at (4) Houston Texans - AFC Wild Card

4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 13 - NBC/Peacock

(6) Miami Dolphins at (3) Kansas City Chiefs - AFC Wild Card

8:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 13 - Peacock

(7) Green Bay Packers at (2) Dallas Cowboys - NFC Wild Card

4:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 14 - FOX

(6) Los Angeles Rams at (3) Detroit Lions - NFC Wild Card

8:15 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 14 - NBC/Peacock

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at. (2) Buffalo Bills - AFC Wild Card

4:30 p.m. ET., Monday, January 15 - CBS/Paramount+

(5) Philadelphia Eagles at (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFC Wild Card

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, January 15 - ESPN/ABC/ESPN2/ESPN+

As we do every week here on The Phinsider, our contributors are back with their picks for all of the Wild Card games. Our predictions pool runs all season and primarily focuses on the straight-up winners for each game. We are able to make picks against the spread as well, with the odds for the game brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. You can also check out any picks against the spread or point total over/under picks in the graphic below, brought to us by Tallysight.

Before we get to the picks, it is time to reset our season-long standings for the group.

Week 18 results:

George Forder 11-5

Marek Brave 10-6

Kevin Nogle 10-6

Nick Sabatino 10-6

Sumeet Jena 9-7

James McKinney 9-7

Josh Houtz 8-8

Overall standings:

James McKinney 178-94

Sumeet Jena 177-95

Kevin Nogle 169-103

Marek Brave 161-111

George Forder 161-111

Josh Houtz 158-114

------------

Nick Sabatino 139-99*

Jake Mendel 128-82*

*Jake Mendel and Nick Sabatino have missed making picks for at least one full week of the season. We will continue to track their picks throughout the rest of the season, but we will not include them in the overall standings.

Here are our picks for this weekend’s games: